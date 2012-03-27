Inside The StyleCaster 50 Most Fashionable NYers Of 2012 Launch Party

TV host Nate Berkus celebrates with friends at the rooftop party.

Photo: Dan Goodman/Business Insider

On Thursday, StyleCaster celebrated their list of “50 Most Stylish New Yorkers 2012” by throwing a trendy party on the rooftop of Catch restaurant in the Meatpacking District.The list of “Most Stylish” included first couple of the NBA Carmelo and Lala Anthony, a rabbi, and rapper Theophilus London, who was on hand to DJ the bash.



As for those lucky 50 who made the list, StyleCaster explains how they chose who made the cut:

“We did not select individuals for this feature based upon whose closets were bursting with couture or collections fresh off the runway, but rather by those whose style continues to keep us inspired, surprised, and let’s be honest, a bit jealous. Our roster includes New Yorkers from various walks of life (and boroughs), running the gamut from fashionista to food trucker and rocker to reporter.”

Check out the full list of fashionable ladies and fellas here.

Do you agree with their picks?

