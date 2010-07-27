StyleCaster Says It Will Be Profitable In 2011

In his past life, Goldberg was VP of LeBron James’ marketing company. He is pictured here with former NY Giants running back Tiki Barber and Sergio Fernández De Córdova.

The people who run women’s fashion site Stylecaster say it is projected to be profitable one year ahead of schedule – in 2011.The site sees 83,000 unique visitors monthly in the US, according to Comscore. It has ad campaigns with over 30 major advertisers, including DietCoke.



So how did it get here?

Stylecaster began three years ago as a way to answer what CEO Ari Goldberg‘s brother, David, posited as a woman’s two most important questions after she wakes up in the morning:

“What’s the temperature?” and “What do I wear?”

From there, Ari and David, along with business partner Albert Azout, crafted a site where users can read original articles about fashion, discuss them on message boards, and purchase items mentioned in the articles directly from the site. Goldberg sums it up with what he calls the “Three C’s” — content, community, and commerce — and distinguishes the site by calling to our attention its premium advertisers and content.

In the near future, he plans to transition from Stylecaster.com to Stylecaster Media Group — “at least that’s the hand up Mona Lisa’s skirt,” Goldberg quips.

