A Secret Camera In Williamsburg Is Judging What You're Wearing

Photo: Styleblaster

You better show off your best cat-walk on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, just off the L train, because people are watching you.Fashion blog Stylerblaster has put a motion sensor activated camera on a Bedford Avenue building to snap photos of passersby in the hipster neighbourhood. Photos then instantly appear on the blog, where readers can rate each outfit. A top hat symbolizes if a person is “stylin” or not.



Site creator Jules Laplace told Gothamist what’s in style:

We’re big fans of New Aesthetic fashion over here—all-over prints, pixel-perfect haircuts, and satellite recon gingham. For hipsters—Croakies are back in style, and this year’s Loew’s fall fashion line is to die for. And for the rest of us who can’t afford Opening Ceremony—put your mobile phone away, be poised, and stride confidently. You never know who you’re going to meet/tweet!

