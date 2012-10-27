A Secret Camera In Williamsburg Is Judging What You're Wearing

Meredith Galante
styleblaster

Photo: Styleblaster

You better show off your best cat-walk on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, just off the L train, because people are watching you.Fashion blog Stylerblaster has put a motion sensor activated camera on a Bedford Avenue building to snap photos of passersby in the hipster neighbourhood. Photos then instantly appear on the blog, where readers can rate each outfit. A top hat symbolizes if a person is “stylin” or not.

Site creator Jules Laplace told Gothamist what’s in style: 

We’re big fans of New Aesthetic fashion over here—all-over prints, pixel-perfect haircuts, and satellite recon gingham. For hipsters—Croakies are back in style, and this year’s Loew’s fall fashion line is to die for. And for the rest of us who can’t afford Opening Ceremony—put your mobile phone away, be poised, and stride confidently. You never know who you’re going to meet/tweet!

At 9:49, this fashion-forward woman earned 16 hats for her outfit.

Source: Styleblaster

This man needs a fashion intervention. He only received two hats at 9:50 this morning.

Source: Styleblaster

At 9:51 a.m. this man impressed Styleblaster readers and earned 29 hats.

Source: Styleblaster

Going for a chic in black look, this woman received 10 hats at 9:57 a.m.

Source: Styleblaster

We love this woman's scarf! So did Styleblaster readers. She waltzed by at 10 a.m. and received 29 hats for her look.

Source: Styleblaster

At 10:05 a.m. this music and coffee lover received 10 hats for his outfit.

Source: Styleblaster

Styleblaster readers love this man's outfit. He walked by at 10:05 a.m. and received 16 hats.

Source: Styleblaster

This man walked past the camera at 10:07 this morning. He is not stylin enough. He's only received three hats.

Source: Styleblaster

This lady strutted past at 10:07 today, she was given 14 top hats.

Source: Styleblaster

At 10:09 this morning, this guy walked by the camera. So far, he's been given three top hats.

Source: Styleblaster

Last, but not least this woman received 42 hats!!

Source: Styleblaster

Can't get enough?

Click here to see all of the Styleblaster outfits >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.