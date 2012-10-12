PATHETIC: A Student Is Suing Her High School Because It Suspended Her For Cheating

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

More than 15 million lawsuits are expected to be filed in America this year.More than 15 million!



So clearly, we’ve got a bit of a problem of people suing each other, often over something ridiculous.

Case in point: a student at a prominent New York City high is school suing the school because she got caught allegedly cheating.

An unnamed girl is suing Stuyvesant High School after she and a handful of students were suspended for cheating, claiming the suspension — and the fact her test scores were declared null and void — is going to ruin her chances at getting into a good college, according to the New York Post.

“Every college admissions officer in the country is aware of the scandal at Stuyvesant,” her lawyer Michael Rakower told The Wall Street Journal. “In this world of highly competitive college applications, any red flag is likely to be the factor that’s used against the applicant.”

That’s probably true. Competition to get into a top school is fierce. But you know what the biggest red flag should have been?

The fact that she got caught up in a cheating ring.

The resulting suspension is pretty justified in our opinion.

You’re accused of breaking a major rule — cheating on national Regents tests is no small matter — and you got busted so just deal with it.

Learn from the experience, stop trying to wiggle out of a punishment that’s probably deserved, and take responsibility for your actions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.