Stuy Town Ruling Already Screwing Other Commercial Landlords

Last week’s ruling against the owners of New York City mega-plex Stuyvesant Town, which noted that the landlords improperly raised rates, is already being used as a precedent against others.



NY DailyNews (via SquareFeet): Residents of 1600 Sedgwick Ave. in Morris Heights allege that landlord Riverview Redevelopment illegally jacked up rents to market rates on 80 apartments after taking them out of a federal affordable housing program last February.

Grenadier Realty, which manages the property, wants to evict tenants who won’t pay the hiked rents.

…

The attorneys for the Sedgwick tenants believe this precedent will strengthen their case, since Riverview receives the same type of tax breaks.

At issue is more than just the jacked-up rents, according to Wright.

“Rent-stabilisation law goes beyond the issue of rent, and includes a host of eviction protections for tenants,” said Wright. Read the whole thing >

