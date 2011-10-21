Stuxnet, Duqu Take Malware To The Next Level Of Cyberwarfare

Call them digital ninjas.



Hackers have created a new cyber-superweapon designed to gather information that would enable a future attack, Symantec reports . The new computer virus, called Duqu (dyü-kyü), resembles code in Stuxnet, a highly sophisticated worm that was discovered last year. These viruses pose a significant threat to international diplomacy, and they present unique challenges for security professionals.

They take cyberwarfare to a new level: Stuxnet can be used to destroy parts of any nation’s infrastructure, though it was designed to target industrial control facilities. Duqu, in effect, executes a reconnaissance mission by collecting design documents from an entity—critical industrial infrastructure components such as SCADA systems—to facilitate a future attack.

Owners and operators of critical infrastructure are on high alert from the Department of Homeland Security’s Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team.

It’s naïve to think we’re immune to these advanced cyberthreats, even with many layers of protection.

Ondrej Krehel, CISSP, CEH, Chief Information Security Officer, Identity Theft 911 Ondrej has more than a decade of network and computer security experience. His expertise extends to investigations of intellectual property theft, massive deletions, defragmentation, anti-money laundering and computer hacking. He led U.S. computer security projects at Stroz Friedberg and worked in IT security at Loews Corp.

