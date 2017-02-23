Sturm Ruger earnings soar on new product sales

Sturm Ruger posted solid earnings growth in fourth-quarter of 2016. The company announced
diluted earnings of $US1.10 per share — compared to fourth quarter 2015 earnings of $US0.88 per share — and net sales of $US161.8 million
.
The company declared a dividend of $US0.44 per share, almost 40% of the quarter’s earnings.
The stock gained over 2% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
For 2016 as a whole, the firearms manufacturer earned $US4.59 per share compared to $US3.21 per share in 2015 — a 43% increase.
Net sales increased 21% during the year, boosted by new product sales that represented 29% of all sales (as against 21% in 2015). Over the year, the company returned $US47 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.
