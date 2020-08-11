'If I die from the virus, it was just meant to be': 250,000 descend upon tiny South Dakota town for world-famous motorcycle rally

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images A sign about social distancing sits outside the Full Throttle Saloon during the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota on August 9, 2020. While the rally usually attracts around 500,000 people, officials estimate that more than 250,000 people may still show up to this year’s festival despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The world-famous Sturgis motorcycle rally kicked off its 10 days of festivities on Friday.

Up to 250,000 bikers – a smaller crowd than usual – are expected to descend upon the small South Dakota town.

Organisers shrugged off surging coronavirus cases in the United States to hold the annual event, even as a majority of the town’s citizens wanted it cancelled.

Most of the event’s activities, like rides and concerts, are outdoors. But even in crowded indoor bars, there have been few masks in sight.

There were plenty of motorcycles and not many masks on display as the Sturgis Rally – the largest motorcycle gathering of its kind – kicked off in Sturgis, South Dakota on Friday.

Despite surging virus cases in the US and against the wishes of most of the tiny town’s 7,000 residents, CNN reports, the annual festival is expected to draw up to 250,000 visitors during its 10 days of concerts, group rides, poker tournaments, and more.

“There are people throughout America who have been locked up for months and months,” City Manager Daniel Ainslie told CNN. “We kept hearing from people saying it doesn’t matter, they are coming to Sturgis. So with that, ultimately the council decided that it was really vital for the community to be prepared for the additional people that we’re going to end up having.”

South Dakota, with its abundance of rural communities, has largely avoided the brunt of the pandemic – claiming just just 9,605 of the country’s more than 5 million reported cases so far. That number is increasing, though, with 129 new cases reported Sunday. Despite the uptick, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem saidFriday that the state “is in a good spot” as she welcomed bikers.

#Sturgis2020 kicks off today. Welcome to South Dakota! Our state had the Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration. We had the first national indoor sporting event with fans thanks to @PBR. We've been "Back to Normal" for over 3 months, and South Dakota is in a good spot. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) August 7, 2020

Many of the rally’s events are outdoors, where spread of the virus appears more limited, but drinking in bars remains one of the festival’s premier attractions. If an outbreak does occur this week, experts worry the massive convergence on a small town with limited medical resources could make it a super-spreader event as partygoers return home.

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images Maggie Zepeda, centre, dances as she watches a concert at the Full Throttle Saloon during the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota on August 9, 2020.

Most infections can be traced to these super-spreading events, where one person infects many others, recent research out of Hong Kong found. The study described super-spreader events as the primary means of transmission of the virus.

“Superspreading events are happening more than we expected, more than what could be explained by chance,” Ben Cowling, an infectious-disease researcher who coauthored the study, told Business Insider in June. “The frequency of superspreading is beyond what we could have imagined.”

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images Vendors set up their Trump Shop stand a day before the start of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 6, 2020 in Sturgis, South Dakota.

That’s not hampering Sturgis.

“I haven’t seen much of a change in attendance so far,” the owner of a popular nearby campground told The New York Times. “We told everyone if you are worried about it, stay home, don’t come.”

Many of those who came aren’t worried at all.

“I’m not convinced it’s real,” Thomas Seale of Denver, Colorado, told The New York Times. “I think it’s nothing more than the flu. If I die from the virus, it was just meant to be.”

And the debauchery typical of the rally hasn’t slowed either.CBS News reports that local police made 84 arrests, responded to 18 crashes, and issued 226 citations in the first 24 hours of the rally over the weekend.

