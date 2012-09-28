One Of Facebook's Biggest Advertisers Describes The Stupidest Thing His Clients Do

Simon Mansell

Photo: TBG Digital, with permission

Simon Mansell, CEO of TBG Digital, is one of Facebook’s biggest ad buyers. He handles dozens of clients and hundreds of millions of dollars in paid media on the social network.So he knows what works and what doesn’t in terms of advertising on Facebook. He’s also known for his refreshingly blunt talk about the ad business.



At Business Insider’s Social Media ROI in New York today, he said that the biggest mistake clients make on Facebook is the mindless pursuit of Likes. Sales, Mansell says, should be the real key:

“It shouldn’t really be about driving likes or follows because who cares about those things?” he said. Mansell then recounted a tale of one of his clients — he didn’t name names — who wanted to gather a million Likes for his company.

“Is it because your competitor has more Likes than you? That’s a stupid reason to do something,” Mansell said.

His broader point: Likes, fans and followers should be inputs to a campaign with a larger more concrete goal, like revenues. They shouldn’t be the campaign itself.

Related:

Meet The 30 Biggest Social Media Advertisers Of 2012 [Ranked]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.