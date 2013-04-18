The 10 Stupidest Things Ever Said By Tech's Smartest People

Technology can be a finicky monster, seemingly going one way before ultimately going another.
And attempting to predict its course with certainty can pretty set you up to look like a fool, many years later.
Hindsight is 20/20, of course, but here’s a collection of 10 things said by 10 smart people who just didn’t get it right.
500 dollars? Fully subsidized? With a plan? I said that is the most expensive phone in the world. And it doesn't appeal to business customers because it doesn't have a keyboard. Which makes it not a very good email machine. –Steve Ballmer on the introduction of the first iPhone
Heavier-than-air flying machines are impossible. –Lord Kelvin, President of the Royal Society in 1895
There is no reason for any individual to have a computer in their home. –Ken Olson, President of Digital Equipment Corporation in 1977
We'll soon buy books and newspapers straight over the Internet. Uh, sure. –Clifford Stoll, author of 'Silicon Snake Oil.'
There is practically no chance communications space satellites will be used to provide better telephone, telegraph, television, or radio service inside the United States. –FCC Commissioner T. Craven in 1961
Television won't be able to hold onto any market it captures after the first six months. People will soon get tired of staring at a plywood box every night. –Daryl Zanuck, co-founder of 20th Century Fox
The subscription model of buying music is bankrupt. I think you could make available the Second Coming in a subscription model and it might not be successful. –Steve Jobs in a Rolling Stone interview, 2003
