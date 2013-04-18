The 10 Stupidest Things Ever Said By Tech's Smartest People

Dylan Love

Technology can be a finicky monster, seemingly going one way before ultimately going another.

And attempting to predict its course with certainty can pretty set you up to look like a fool, many years later.

Hindsight is 20/20, of course, but here’s a collection of 10 things said by 10 smart people who just didn’t get it right.

I think there is a world market for maybe five computers. –IBM Chairman Thomas Watson, 1943

500 dollars? Fully subsidized? With a plan? I said that is the most expensive phone in the world. And it doesn't appeal to business customers because it doesn't have a keyboard. Which makes it not a very good email machine. –Steve Ballmer on the introduction of the first iPhone

Two years from now, spam will be solved. –Bill Gates at the World Economic Forum in 2004

Heavier-than-air flying machines are impossible. –Lord Kelvin, President of the Royal Society in 1895

There is no reason for any individual to have a computer in their home. –Ken Olson, President of Digital Equipment Corporation in 1977

We'll soon buy books and newspapers straight over the Internet. Uh, sure. –Clifford Stoll, author of 'Silicon Snake Oil.'

There is practically no chance communications space satellites will be used to provide better telephone, telegraph, television, or radio service inside the United States. –FCC Commissioner T. Craven in 1961

There's just not that many videos I want to watch. –Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube

Television won't be able to hold onto any market it captures after the first six months. People will soon get tired of staring at a plywood box every night. –Daryl Zanuck, co-founder of 20th Century Fox

The subscription model of buying music is bankrupt. I think you could make available the Second Coming in a subscription model and it might not be successful. –Steve Jobs in a Rolling Stone interview, 2003

