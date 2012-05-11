Want To Stop Your neighbours From Stealing Your Wi-Fi: Use This Wallpaper

Wi-Fi blocking wallpaper

Photo: lnstitut Polytechnique de Grenoble

A group of French researchers have developed a new kind of wallpaper that blocks Wi-Fi signals and only Wi-Fi signals. The silver crystals on the paper are arranged in a particular way that stops Wi-Fi but won’t stop your cell phone or your remote controls.



If you plaster it in your home, it will keep your pesky neighbours from stealing your Wi-Fi.

Then again, you can always just set the password on your wireless router but that’s so conventional.

Ars Technica has all the tech details.

