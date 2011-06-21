11 Stupid iPhone Apps That We Can't Believe Are Real

Photo: iTunes
With over 350,000 apps in the App Store, it’s quite obvious that quantity isn’t quality.There are some glaring stinkers in the bunch. They might be good for a laugh, but mostly we just can’t believe they’re available for download.
Here are some of the apps we love to hate.
This app displays a zipper. You get to zip and unzip it, and that's it. But don't forget the ability to customise the colour of underwear that's revealed!
Price: free
In Hold the Button, you simply compete to keep your finger pressed against the screen for the longest time. The game is over when you release your finger, then you can see how your 'abilities' stack up to others.
Price: free
The goal of Touch Train is to touch the exact centre pixel in the bullseye. Once you try, the app simply tells you if you were successful or not.
Price: free
SimStapler provides you with a virtual stapler you can tap. It also keeps track of your 'score,' or number of staples you've spent.
Price: free
If you're insecure enough to pay for an app that rates your sexual performance, that should already be a good tip-off that you're no good at it. Passion uses the iPhone's microphone and accelerometer to somehow gauge your sexual performance.
Price: $0.99
For those times when, you know, you can't be bothered to blow out your own birthday candles.
Price: $0.99
This app purports to help you better hail a cab by displaying this sign on your phone. Raising your arm seems to work well on its own, though.
Price: free
It displays crazy mouths to hold up in front of your face. Don't forget to get laughs and get crazy.
Price: $1.99
If you want to shell out $4 for this, you deserve to lose your hair. It claims to help regenerate your hair by pumping special frequencies into your follicles.
Price: $3.99
It's a glorified soundboard that speaks the letters of the alphabet, but in a sultry, breathy female voice.
Price: $1.99
