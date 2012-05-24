9 iPad Accessories That Made Us Say 'WTF?!'

We love using cool new accessories for our iPad, but some of them are over the top.
We took a look around the internet to see what kinds of things are available for you to use on your iPad today, and here’s what we found.
Instead of buying a stand for your iPad, why not shell out for a brand new chair with one built into it? Elite Home theatre Seating offers all kinds of custom chairs and they'll gladly include an iPad stand in one for you.
Price: requires a custom quote
Anyone willing to pay this much for a piece of wood has deeper problems than where to put his iPad.
Price: $50
Who wants his tablet computer flopping against his hip all day as it rests inside the large pocket of this custom jacket?
Price: custom
Want a way to take a walk and get lots of weird looks from strangers in the process? Fill up this fanny pack with your electronics and start hiking.
Price: $29.95
This is only for the die-hard Star Wars fans. And even then, they'd probably rather not have to deal with changing their iPads' shape by adding Han Solo's face and fingers to it.
Price: $16.99
Some people love bacon so much that they want to ensconce their iPads in them. Thank good they have this as an option.
Price: $69
If you buy one of these pre-assembled, it costs more than the most expensive iPad. Is that really something you want on your conscience?
Price: $799
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.