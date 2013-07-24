Incredible Stuntmen Save Woman Threatening To Jump From 14-Story Balcony

On the first day of Comic-Con, the comic and entertainment conference, three stuntman came to the rescue of a woman hanging from a high-rise building in San Diego.



According to ABC affiliate 10 News, passersby seeing a woman dangling from the balcony of a 14th floor building thought it was a stunt to promote a film.

When it appeared the woman was threatening to jump, people began pleading with her shouting out “don’t jump!” and “somebody get in there and help her!”

Nearby stuntmen from Stunt 911 setting up scaffolding for “Kick-arse 2” responded with stunt team supervisor Gregg Sergeant and two other crew members, scaling a fence and getting permission from a security guard to run into the building.

“[We] burst into the room and she was on the patio. She’d even closed the door so we couldn’t get to her,” said Sergeant.

Stunt team supervisor Gregg Sergeant who responded to bystander screams.

Sergeant, along with Scott Schecter and Amos Carver were able to grab the woman from behind, hook her into a harness, and bring her back from over the ledge.

“I hooked my arms underneath her leg and we pulled her back in and carried her into the room and laid her on the couch, and she was very upset,” said Schecter.

10News reports the woman was “intoxicated” and “depressed” over a breakup.

Sergeant told 10News he believes they arrived just in time.

“I was just so thankful we got there when we got there,” he said. “I think if we’d been there two seconds later, she would’ve been gone.”

However, Sergeant doesn’t want them to be thought of as real-life superheroes.

“It’s instinctive with our training to just naturally respond and do what we did,” he adds. “We’re glad that everybody’s OK.”



