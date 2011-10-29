Stuntman Killed By Explosion On Film Set Of "The Expendables 2"

Photo: StarSeeker.com

According to local reports in Bulgaria, a stuntman died Thursday on the set of “The Expendables 2,” the sequel to the hit 2010 action movie.The stuntman was working on “a fake bomb explosion in a rubber boat.”



In a statement to the press, according to the Huffington Post, the film’s producers NuImage/Millenium Films confirmed the death the news:

“It is with great regret that we confirm this unfortunate accident. Our hearts go out to the families and those on the production affected by this tragedy. The filmmakers are working closely with the authorities in responding to and investigating this accident.”

Two other performers suffered injuries, one of whom is reportedly in critical condition.

