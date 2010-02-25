New York Times' New Strategy: Demote Editors To Writers

There has been a lot of shuffling around in the New York Times’ masthead recently, with several editors being “demoted” to writer positions.



The New York Observer’s John Koblin takes a look at the changes.

According to executive editor Bill Keller: “Journalists are disposed to a kind of A.D.D., a restless curiosity,” he told the Observer in an email. “While there are, of course, writers who happily specialize for most of a career, one great lure of this work is that you can move from subject to subject, from reporting to editing and back again. So, think of it as pushing the ‘refresh’ button.”

Here’s an outline of the recent changes:

Sam Sifton: Culture editor to restaurant critic

Trip Gabriel: Styles editor to education writer

Suzanne Daley: National editor to European correspondent

Frank Bruni: Big-time restaurant critic to Times magazine writer at large

Jon Landman: Digital editor to culture editor

Stuart Emmrich: Travel editor to styles editor

There’s been other shufflings as well, with some top-notch talent during the Times’ buyout and layoff spree last fall. Sewell Chan moved from leading City Room to over Washington at the DC bureau. Ed Wyatt just switched from the entertainment beat to return to the financial regulation beat as well.

According to the New York Times Co.’ SEC filing, the company cut 1,681 jobs overall, from 9,346 staffers last year to 7,665 by Dec. 27, 2009.

New York Times executives also didn’t rule out cutting the headcount some time this year, in their Q4 earnings report.

