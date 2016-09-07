A photographer took this stunning photo of a random couple and is now trying to track them down

Photographer Michael Karas just crossed an adventure off his bucket list: making it to Yosemite National Park in California. He was enjoying the sunset when, out of the shadows, a couple emerged and embraced on the top of a cliff.

It was beautiful.

Earlier that day, Karas hiked up Taft Point and passed the newlywed couple taking their own wedding photos. When he saw the couple on the cliffside later that day, he just kept snapping away with his camera.

“It was just unbelievable. The sunset that night was awesome,” Karas told The Oregonian.

But Karas never got the couple’s names.

Now he’s trying to find them. He posted the photo to Instagram and is using his Facebook page to get the photo out there, hoping the couple gets in touch. He’s gotten a lot of messages and emails since posting the photo, but Karas told INSIDER that he hasn’t been able to sift through all of them yet.

Karas isn’t a professional photographer. He works at an insurance company in Hawaii. But he does photography on the side, and he thinks this picture is one of his best.

“It was surreal,” Karas told NBC. “We had seen the bride and groom walking down, but all of a sudden we saw them out on the ledge as we were shooting other photos and that ‘Eureka!’ moment just unfolded.”

If you are — or know — the couple in the picture, Karas said his preferred method of communication was via Instagram.

