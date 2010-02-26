Stunning Video: Dubai Mall's Aquarium Cracks Open

The aquarium at the Dubai Mall cracked open today.



At 167 ft by 66 ft, the tank is one of the largest in the world and is the home for hundreds of fish, including Sand Tiger sharks and rays.

This is just the latest sign that the great monuments to the bubble are crumbling. Earlier this month, the Burj Dubai tower had to close because the elevator was busted. What’s next? Will the indoor ski slope collapse as well?

See the stunning video of the leak below.

via The Daily Mail



Don’t Miss: The Largest Malls In The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.