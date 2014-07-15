Stunning Timelapse Map Shows 14 Years Of Fracking In The US

DrillingInfo.com engineering research analyst Kevin Thuot has put together this stunning timelapse map showing the history of U.S. unconventional oil and gas drilling starts — that is, the recent history of fracking.

It all starts in the Barnett play near Wichita Falls, Texas, then shifts west up into Colorado and down into Texas’ Permian. In 2007, we start to see the stirrings of the Bakken, which is a raging boil by 2013. Finally, around 2011 the Eagle Ford in southern Texas, as well as Pennsylvania’s Marcellus gas plays, materialise practically overnight.

Check it out (via Mark Perry):

