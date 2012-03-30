This Crazy Photography Technique Makes Huge Athletes Look Tiny

Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Tilt shift photography has the amazing ability of making life-size structures look like pieces on a toy set.When applied to athletes with their larger-than-life persona the effect seems even better. Like this shot of the a fan cheering on at the New York Giants v/s New England Patriots game at this year’s Superbowl.



Although sometimes criticised for being gimmicky, the technique has gained legitimacy in recent years after extensive use by sports photographer Vincent Laforet and Sports Illustrated photographer Walter Loos.

The technique has been around since the early days of photography. In 1962 Nikon introduced its first tilt-shift lens for its SLR camera. Now there’s software that can help you achieve the same effect.

The tilt shift effect comes from two different movements. One movement involves the lens plane rotating relative to the image plane which makes a part of the image look sharp. The other movement sees the lens plane move move parallel to the image plane.

We’ve put together tilt-shift images of 15 different sports including everything from football and baseball, to swimming and cricket.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.