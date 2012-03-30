This Crazy Photography Technique Makes Huge Athletes Look Tiny

Mamta Badkar
New York Giants take on the New England Patriots

Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Tilt shift photography has the amazing ability of making life-size structures look like pieces on a toy set.When applied to athletes with their larger-than-life persona the effect seems even better. Like this shot of the a fan cheering on at the New York Giants v/s New England Patriots game at this year’s Superbowl.

Although sometimes criticised for being gimmicky, the technique has gained legitimacy in recent years after extensive use by sports photographer Vincent Laforet and Sports Illustrated photographer Walter Loos.

The technique has been around since the early days of photography. In 1962 Nikon introduced its first tilt-shift lens for its SLR camera. Now there’s software that can help you achieve the same effect.

The tilt shift effect comes from two different movements. One movement involves the lens plane rotating relative to the image plane which makes a part of the image look sharp. The other movement sees the lens plane move move parallel to the image plane.

We’ve put together tilt-shift images of 15 different sports including everything from football and baseball, to swimming and cricket.

This tilt shift shows Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws a right at Victor Ortiz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada

A fan waves a towel as the New York Giants take on the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLVI

Female ice-hockey players look minuscule in this shot

Rafael Nadal doesn't look as big anymore

Chinese volley ball players are photographed using a tilt shift lens

The Philadelphia Phillies face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks

A tilt shift lens is used to capture this image of an FA Cup match

Rugby players at the Commonwealth Games look tiny

English county cricket players get the tilt shift treatment

These polo players in Australia are photographed using a tilt shift lens

Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia is seen teeing here

This image captures swimmers at the swimming Olympic trials in June 2008

The Sydney Harbour Bridge looks like its built from a Lego set

The NASCAR track looks like a track with dinky cars

Now here's another brilliant way of capturing sports...

