Stunning Staircases Define These Multi-Million Dollar Homes

You may take the stairs for health purposes, but what about staircases for aesthetic reasons? After all, staircases can make a big, bold statement upon entering a home.



And, for movie buffs, significant scenes have been played out on staircases, including Scarlett O’Hara’s grand entrances and exits and Rocky’s triumph in running up the stairs at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

We found some impressive staircases in homes for sale, ranging from marble spiral staircases to seemingly floating structures. The staircases below will make you feel like a million dollars and have you skipping the elevator more often that not.

