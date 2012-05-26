Stunning Staircases Define These Multi-Million Dollar Homes

You may take the stairs for health purposes, but what about staircases for aesthetic reasons? After all, staircases can make a big, bold statement upon entering a home.
And, for movie buffs, significant scenes have been played out on staircases, including Scarlett O’Hara’s grand entrances and exits and Rocky’s triumph in running up the stairs at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
We found some impressive staircases in homes for sale, ranging from marble spiral staircases to seemingly floating structures. The staircases below will make you feel like a million dollars and have you skipping the elevator more often that not.
120 E 70th New York, NY
For sale: $35,000,000
Although this New York townhouse has an elevator, the oval staircase (above) is much more interesting. The staircase forms a spiral up six floors of the home, which was built in 1930, reportedly as a wedding present for Charles C. Auchincloss, a New York lawyer, stockbroker and book collector.
The 10,000-square-foot home is one of the largest homes in Manhattan, and with an equally large price tag of $35 million, one of the most expensive.
6387 W Sturgeon Rd, Rathdrum ID
For sale: $6,900,000
Built from rustic logs, the staircase of this Idaho home (above) is no less striking than one of polished marble. The 8,400-square-foot home sits on nearly 298 acres and includes panoramic mountain views, and a creek and pond. The luxury home is ultra private and is located only a short distance from popular vacation spot Coeur d'Alene.
1611 Beach Ave, Atlantic Beach FL
For sale: $3,800,000
This Atlantic Beach home, and its staircase, are nothing short of dramatic. The steps appear to float as they stretch up to the modern home's next floor. The oceanfront home also has extensive patios, infinity pool and spa.
14 Colony Rd, Edgewater NJ
For sale: $1,498,000
Whether it's a painted front door, accent wall or sports car, the colour red makes a splash. The homeowners of this New Jersey home for sale decided to make their modern staircase (above) even more a statement. The contemporary home is on the Edgewater real estate market and features walls of glass, stainless steel appliances and another pop of red paint on the gas fireplace.
5550 N 40 Pl, Dallas TX
For sale $2,499,999
Floating staircases are both architecturally and visually interesting, as the curvy version shows in thisDallas home for sale. Other features of interest in the home include exposed brick walls and wood beam ceilings.
6 Monarch Cv, Dana Point CA
For sale: $22,995,000
This California mansion has two statement staircases -- one curling around its exterior (above) and another one spiraling multiple times as it connects interior floors. Of course, if that's too much, the 12,000-square-foot Dana Point home also includes an elevator.
2800 Pacific Ave, San Francisco CA
For sale: $12,500,000
Is it one or two staircases? With the aid of a mirror, the style of this San Francisco home's grand staircase is, dare we say, magnified. Even without the mirror, it's obvious that the staircase (above) is a significant piece adding to the grandeur of the Herbst Manor. Built in 1899, the home also features a French salon, formal drawing room, master suite with dressing room and paneled library.
2715 Shadow Canyon Rd, Diamond Bar CA
For sale: $6,889,000
This French-style home has a grand double staircase in its entry, but a smaller spiraled staircase is the structure that caught our eye. Leading to a study nook in its library, the narrow staircase is one of the many details in the custom-built home.
1103 Apple Pie Ridge Rd, Alto GA
For sale: $6,900,000
Nestled in Alto, Georgia is a home that conjures up images of mountainside homes in Colorado and Utah. The home's custom-built, free-floating staircase (above) is constructed of black walnut. Oak and tile floors, Douglas fir ceiling beams and six stone fireplaces complete the lodge ambiance.
