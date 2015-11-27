You'll feel like you own a private island at this resort in the middle of the ocean

This luxurious resort in the Maldives will make you feel like a castaway. The Gili Lankanfushi Maldives resort is one of the best hotels in the world. It’s so remote, it will make you feel like you own a private island.

Located on a private island in the North Malé Atoll in the Maldives, its motto is “No news, no shoes.”

Its villas are only accessible by boat.

Each guest gets a personal assistant, nicknamed Mr. Friday, upon arrival.

Villas have rooftop terraces, patios, wine cellars, and private pools. Activities include diving, snorkelling, biking, windsurfing, kayaking, paddleboarding, and sailing.

There’s also a tennis court, an outdoor Jungle Cinema, and a spa. The resort even has an organic garden that supplies its restaurant.

But luxury comes at a price: villas start at about $1,837 per night.

Story by Sophie Claire-Hoeller and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

