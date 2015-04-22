60 pictures that will make you fall in love with earth all over again

REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann The sunset illuminates the peaks of the mountains near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz

Earth is a beautiful, one-of-a-kind place, two facts we’re reminded of every year on April 22, also known as Earth Day.

To celebrate the natural world, we’ve rounded up some of the most beautiful and mesmerising pictures of our home planet from Reuters.

Hopefully these images make you appreciate earth and how important it is to continue to protect and preserve our environment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.