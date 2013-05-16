Stunning Pictures From The Early Days Of Israel

Members of Hashomer, a Jewish security organisation dedicated to protecting pioneering Zionist settlements, pose with their rifles October 1, 1907 in the Upper Galilee during the Ottoman rule of Palestine.

The notion of the “Land of Israel” (“Eretz Yisrael” known in Hebrew) has been sacred to the Jewish people since Biblical times.



Various empires — including those of the Persians, Romans, Umayyads, and Ottomans — conquered the area until World War I when Britain took control of the area and subsequently declared it Mandatory Palestine in 1920.

Modern Jewish migration to the area (at the time Ottoman-ruled Palestine) began in 1881, and the movement to establish a Jewish state in the Land of Israel formally began with the birth of the World Zionist organisation in 1887.

On May 15th, 1948, the territory officially became an independent country: “Israel.”

