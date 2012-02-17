Stunning Pictures From The Deadliest Prison Fire In A Century

Emergency crews continue to pull charred bodies out of a prison in Honduras after a massive blaze that broke out Tuesday night lead to one of the worst prison fires in history.  According to Reuters, the fire killed more than 350 inmates, many of the victims suffocating to death as they were unable to escape their cells.  

The deadly fire was started by an inmate who lit his mattress on fire, according to Fox News Latino

An injured inmate is carried to the hospital by rescue crews.

Inmates stand in the courtyard of the prison.

Firefighters stand outside the Comayagua National Penitentiary in Honduras.

Soldiers run during clashes with relatives of the inmates.

Many inmates' relatives blame guards for not acting quickly enough to rescue trapped prisoners.

The wife of a dead inmate cries outside the prison.

Burned bodies continue to pile up outside the prison.

Workers carry away the body of a dead inmate.

Inmates' relatives stand outside the gates of the prison.

Workers load bodies onto a truck.

