Stunning Pictures From The Deadliest Prison Fire In A Century

Photo: AP Photo/Fernando Antonio

Emergency crews continue to pull charred bodies out of a prison in Honduras after a massive blaze that broke out Tuesday night lead to one of the worst prison fires in history. According to Reuters, the fire killed more than 350 inmates, many of the victims suffocating to death as they were unable to escape their cells.



The deadly fire was started by an inmate who lit his mattress on fire, according to Fox News Latino.

