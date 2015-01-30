Stunning Photos Show Why California Has The Best Movie Theatres

Franck Bohbot TLC Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

There’s nothing like going to see a movie. The whole experience — from picking what to see and grabbing snacks to getting the best seats, not to mention watching the movie — is a treat.

From massive multiplexes, 3-D movies, and IMAX cinemas, going to the movies has become a high-tech operation, but it wasn’t always so.

From the late 1910s until the 1940s, a boom time for Hollywood and the movie industry, hundreds of beautiful and ornate “movie palaces” opened in metropolitan areas across the US. These theatres were palaces, featuring massive screening rooms with lavish and baroque architectural elements.

Most of these theatres have since closed and been demolished. But in California, some of these gorgeous spaces still exist and continue to show films to eager viewers hoping to take a step back in time.

Photographer Franck Bohbot has traveled to California from his native France to document these stunning California movie theatres in their glory. He has shared a selection of images here with us, and you can check out more on his website.

