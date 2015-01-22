Stunning Photos Show What Happens To Retired Subway Cars (And It's Not What You Might Expect)

Kamelia Angelova
Old subway cars used to go to scrap metal, but since 2001 as many as 2,580 retired subway cars have gone to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

This is part of an effort to build an artificial reef off the East Coast to create habitats for marine life and recreational fishing. The MTA steam cleans the subway cars and strips them down of components that float and decompose before dumping them in the ocean.

Photographer Stephen Mallon spent a couple of years after the start of the artificial reef program documenting the disposal of old subway cars. He has granted us permission to publish his stunning gallery here, also courtesy of Works Artists and The Front Room.

The NYC Transit spent millions on removing asbestos from retired subway cars to prep them for scrap metal.

Courtesy of Stephen Mallon, Works Artists, and The Front Room

In 2001, the MTA signed up to participate in a program to build artificial reefs off East Coast states.

Courtesy of Stephen Mallon, Works Artists, and The Front Room

The old subway cars have to be stripped off any floating materials (oils, solids, etc.) and steam cleaned before going underwater.

Courtesy of Stephen Mallon, Works Artists, and The Front Room

Then they are loaded on barges.

Courtesy of Stephen Mallon, Works Artists, and The Front Room

The MTA provided retired subway cars to reefs off the coasts of Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland.

Courtesy of Stephen Mallon, Works Artists, and The Front Room

The idea behind the disposal program is to create habitats for marine life and recreational fishing.

Courtesy of Stephen Mallon, Works Artists, and The Front Room

The artificial reef program hopes to attract schools of flatfish such as fluke and flounder, which are attracted to reef-type formations.

Courtesy of Stephen Mallon, Works Artists, and The Front Room

Some argue whether the program will be really effective in increasing the breeding of fish, or whether it will just attract already existing marine life to a particular place.

Courtesy of Stephen Mallon, Works Artists, and The Front Room

Others doubt the stability and durability of old subway cars stacked underwater, which is a safety concerns for divers.

Courtesy of Stephen Mallon, Works Artists, and The Front Room

2,580 retired subway cars have been dumped underwater from 2001 to 2010.

Courtesy of Stephen Mallon, Works Artists, and The Front Room

The Redbird subway cars, which dated from 1959, were the first to be disposed in the ocean.

Courtesy of Stephen Mallon, Works Artists, and The Front Room

714 New York City subway cars were used to create what is now known as 'Redbird Reef,' off the coast of Delaware.

Courtesy of Stephen Mallon, Works Artists, and The Front Room

Located 80 feet below the surface, the reef is about the size of 1.3 square nautical miles.

Courtesy of Stephen Mallon, Works Artists, and The Front Room

The reef is sixteen nautical miles from Slaughter Beach, Delaware.

Courtesy of Stephen Mallon, Works Artists, and The Front Room

Redbird Reef has been very successful, increasing the marine life by 400 times the previous amounts.

Courtesy of Stephen Mallon, Works Artists, and The Front Room

The reef has been so successful at boosting fish populations that it has become a wildly popular fishing destination for fishermen near and far, boasting more than 10,000 trips a year.

Courtesy of Stephen Mallon, Works Artists, and The Front Room

