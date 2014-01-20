Stunning Photos Show Chaos And Violence At Ukraine Protests

Following the announcement of laws that some said were designed to make protests illegal, many in Ukraine returned to the streets again Sunday to make their anger known.

The Associated Press reported that “tens of thousands” had returned to Kiev’s central square, the Maidan.

The protests began there in December, shortly after President Yanukovych made an unexpected U-turn on plans that could have eventually seen the country join the European Union. Instead, Yanukovych began to look toward Moscow and President Vladimir Putin’s dreams of his own Eurasian Union.

The anti-protest laws may, however, mark a turning point in the protests. While protests in the past had been mostly peaceful, Sunday has been notably violent. Live videos from the scene showed protesters clashing with police officers and loud explosions.

You can watch live feed from the scene here and here to get a sense of what it’s like on the ground. The pictures below show some of the chaotic scenes:

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich A pro-European protester stands near a police line during a rally near government administration buildings in Kiev January 19, 2014. Up to 100,000 Ukrainians massed in the capital Kiev on Sunday in defiance of sweeping new laws aimed at stamping out anti-government protests. The rally, the biggest this year in a cycle of pro-Europe protests convulsing the former Soviet republic for the past two months, was spurred by the legislation rushed through parliament last week and which the opposition says will lead to a police state.

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich Opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko (C) reacts after he was sprayed with a powder fire extinguisher during a pro-European integration rally in Kiev January 19, 2014. Up to 100,000 Ukrainians massed in the capital Kiev on Sunday in defiance of sweeping new laws aimed at stamping out anti-government protests. The rally, the biggest this year in a cycle of pro-Europe protests convulsing the former Soviet republic for the past two months, was spurred by the legislation rushed through parliament last week and which the opposition says will lead to a police state.

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich Pro-European integration protesters attack a police van during a rally near government administration buildings in Kiev January 19, 2014. Up to 100,000 Ukrainians massed in the capital Kiev on Sunday in defiance of sweeping new laws aimed at stamping out anti-government protests. The rally, the biggest this year in a cycle of pro-Europe protests convulsing the former Soviet republic for the past two months, was spurred by the legislation rushed through parliament last week and which the opposition says will lead to a police state.

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich A pro-European integration protester runs past a burning police van during a rally near government administration buildings in Kiev January 19, 2014. Protesters attacked riot police with sticks in Kiev on Sunday and tried to overturn a bus blocking their path to parliament, as up to 100,000 Ukrainians massed in defiance of sweeping new laws aimed at stamping out anti-government demonstrations.

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich Pro-European integration protesters clash with Ukranian riot police during a rally near government administration buildings in Kiev January 19, 2014. Protesters attacked riot police with sticks in Kiev on Sunday and tried to overturn a bus blocking their path to parliament, as up to 100,000 Ukrainians massed in defiance of sweeping new laws aimed at stamping out anti-government demonstrations.

