Stunning Photos Show Chaos And Violence At Ukraine Protests

Following the announcement of laws that some said were designed to make protests illegal, many in Ukraine returned to the streets again Sunday to make their anger known.
The Associated Press reported that “tens of thousands” had returned to Kiev’s central square, the Maidan.
The protests began there in December, shortly after President Yanukovych made an unexpected U-turn on plans that could have eventually seen the country join the European Union. Instead, Yanukovych began to look toward Moscow and President Vladimir Putin’s dreams of his own Eurasian Union.
The anti-protest laws may, however, mark a turning point in the protests. While protests in the past had been mostly peaceful, Sunday has been notably violent. Live videos from the scene showed protesters clashing with police officers and loud explosions.
You can watch live feed from the scene here and here to get a sense of what it’s like on the ground. The pictures below show some of the chaotic scenes:
