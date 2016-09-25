Stunning photos of the Tsaatan reindeer herders of Mongolia, a dying culture

Pascal Mannaerts
is a Belgian photographer whose work has taken him around the globe for the last 10 years.
He’s hung out with Qasqhai nomads in Iran, seen the bull jumping ritual of the Hamer tribes in Ethiopia, and visited an ancient Kurdish town that is about to disappear forever.
A recent trip saw him getting to know nomads in Mongolia — reindeer herders that live in northern Khövsgöl Aimag and are said to be a dying culture.
Keep scrolling to see breathtaking photos of this vanishing tribe:
The Dukha people, also known as the Tsaatans, have lived in the deep, remote forests of Mongolia for thousands of years.
They depend on reindeer for almost everything: from cheese and milk to transportation, but they also use them to make clothes and tools.
It took two weeks to reach Khövsgöl lake by Jeep, where he met a Tsaatan nomad. From there, Mannaerts travelled on horse for another two days.
'The road on horse was not easy at all. We travelled first through deep and never-ending forests, then, once on the mountains, we passed through snowy mountain passes with snow storms, even though it was the middle of June'
'You can imagine how happy we were when we saw the first reindeers on the horizon, at the bottom of the valley,' he said.
'I thought that the perfect coexistence that is between them and their animals and environment was so amazing,' he said.
'The Tsaatan people have evolved an extraordinary and unique way of life, dependent both on their reindeer and the forests where they hunt,' Mannaerts said.
'I found it extraordinary that despite the different elements that would push them to change their nomadic way of life to go to live in the cities (more comfort, new generations wanting a more 'modern life'), the family where we were staying wanted to stay nomad against all odds,' he explained.
'We had a discussion with Bolorma, the mother of the family (we were staying with). We asked her what made her happy in life, and she simply replied that it was her children, her husband, and her animals. She was really moved by telling us that. It was so simple and beautiful.'
'The whole experience was just amazing. It was really incredible to be lucky enough to meet them -- an unforgettable life experience.'
