Stunning photos of the Tsaatan reindeer herders of Mongolia, a dying culture

Courtesy of Pascal Mannaerts Baagii, a Mongolian reindeer herder, wearing the Tsaatan traditional dress.

Pascal Mannaerts

is a Belgian photographer whose work has taken him around the globe for the last 10 years.

He’s hung out with Qasqhai nomads in Iran, seen the bull jumping ritual of the Hamer tribes in Ethiopia, and visited an ancient Kurdish town that is about to disappear forever.

A recent trip saw him getting to know nomads in Mongolia — reindeer herders that live in northern Khövsgöl Aimag and are said to be a dying culture.

Keep scrolling to see breathtaking photos of this vanishing tribe:

