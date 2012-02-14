Stunning Pictures Of The Disaster Zone In Greece

Photo: AP / Kostas Tsironis

Protests got out of control Sunday and Monday as Greek lawmakers voted on a new round of grossly unpopular austerity measures.But even as leaders make new promises to curb government spending and get the country’s economy back on track, Greece is beginning to look more and more like a war zone.



According to Bloomberg, Greek police said in a statement that 45 shops were set on fire, 67 people were arrested, 75 people were detained, and 68 police officers were hospitalized during the protests.

And while clean-up crews are working to restore the streets of Athens to normalcy, it is probable that the anger that fuelled yesterday’s riots has not yet been extinguished.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.