33 stunning photos that will make you fall in love with Earth

Mike Iadevaia
Photo: Shutterstock

Earth Day isn’t officially until April 22 this year, but it doesn’t have to be Earth Day to admire this beautiful rock we live on.

Despite being approximately 4.5 billion years old, the Earth proves age is just a number. No amount of photos can capture the full scope of it’s geodiversity and beauty, with its oceans, mountains, and skies.

From the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland to the pink sand beaches of The Bahamas, our planet proves everyday that it’s one made for adventure. We pulled together 39 stunning photos of Earth that will take your breath away.

So make sure your passport is up-to-date because we think you’ll want to book a few trips this year after seeing these pictures.

An aerial shot of resorts in the Maldives.

MartinKovalenkov / iStock

A woman takes a relaxing dip at Moorea Island in Tahiti.

Shutterstock

Palm trees sway on the tropical island of Fiji.

Shutterstock / James Harrison

Sailors experience rough waters off the coast of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Flickr/Kirt Edblom. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

A cruise ship sails the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Santorini, Greece.

iamjiere / iStock

Ocean waves crash into mountains on Hawaii's island Kauai.

Shutterstock / SergiyN

A mountain peak appears in the distance of a crashing wave in Tahiti.

Ben Thouard

The snowy Rocky Mountains reflect off of the water at Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada.

Wikimedia commons

A hiker climbs to a sparkling blue lake at Parque Patagonia in Chile.

Shutterstock / Galyna Andrushko

North America's highest peak stands behind the Denali National Park and Preserve.

Galyna Andrushko / Shutterstock

Earth's geodiversity is on full display at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon.

deebrowning / iStock

A couple exchanges wedding vows at Yosemite National Park in California.

Provided by Michael Karas

A doe and her fawn roam Yellowstone National Park.

Qian Wang / National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Contest 2016

A stream travels through Montana's Glacier National Park.

kan_khampanya/Shutterstock

A stunning sunset builds over Arches National Park in Utah.

Shutterstock/holbox

A river glides through two mossy cliffs at Iceland's Þingvellir National Park.

Pixabay

A small waterfall dumps water below the cliff-top city of Ronda, Spain.

Flickr/Klomiz. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

The Santa Ynez Mountains stand beside beach goers in Santa Barbara, California.

Prayitno/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

The clear blue water of the Amalfi Coast crashes onto the scenic and historic shoreline of Positano in Italy.

Brykaylo Yuriy/Shutterstock

The historic French city of Rocamadour sits on top of a green covered cliff.

Flickr/dynamosquito. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Snow covers the rooftops in the mountain city of Zermatt, Switzerland.

anshar / Shutterstock

A white-tinted sky covers Salt Lake City, Utah.

Flickr/Andrew Smith. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Tourists admire the Toronto skyline from Lake Ontario.

william87 / iStock

A pink and orange coloured sky sets over Los Angeles, California.

Shutterstock

A ladder descends into the To Sua Ocean Trench in Samoa.

NeilsPhotography / Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

A man hikes to the top of Mount Everest.

Shutterstock/Evgeny Subbotsky

The sun shines on the green peak of Machu Picchu in Peru.

Shutterstock

The rugged landscape and dramatic colours of the Rainbow Mountains of Zhangye Danxia glow in the daylight.

Shutterstock

Ocean waves from the South Pacific Ocean crash onto Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

master2 / iStock

An orange-tinted sky sets over Siesta Beach, Florida.

trwarnecke/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

The green fields of Iowa are shadowed by an impending storm.

Flickr/Carl Wycoff. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Flowers bloom at Keukenhof in the Netherlands, commonly known as the Garden of Europe.

amsterdamned/iStock

The sun shines off of the water at the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.

grafxart8888 / iStock

