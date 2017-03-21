33 stunning photos that will make you fall in love with Earth

Earth Day isn’t officially until April 22 this year, but it doesn’t have to be Earth Day to admire this beautiful rock we live on.
Despite being approximately 4.5 billion years old, the Earth proves age is just a number. No amount of photos can capture the full scope of it’s geodiversity and beauty, with its oceans, mountains, and skies.
From the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland to the pink sand beaches of The Bahamas, our planet proves everyday that it’s one made for adventure. We pulled together 39 stunning photos of Earth that will take your breath away.
So make sure your passport is up-to-date because we think you’ll want to book a few trips this year after seeing these pictures.
The clear blue water of the Amalfi Coast crashes onto the scenic and historic shoreline of Positano in Italy.
The rugged landscape and dramatic colours of the Rainbow Mountains of Zhangye Danxia glow in the daylight.
