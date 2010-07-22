Stunning Photos Of China's Worst Flood In A Decade

The worst flooding in 12 years is making its way to the top of Chinese slowdown concerns.



Beijing estimates direct damage at $21 billion-and-rising, according to China Daily. 7 million hectares of farmland have been destroyed and 645,000 houses have been toppled. Over 700 people are reported dead. 8 million (imagine the entire population of New Jersey) have been evacuated. 110 million have been exposed to floods.

And it could be worse. China thanks the new Three Gorges Dam for preventing floods like those in 1998, which killed thousands.

Torrential rain that has lashed China for weeks has killed dozens more people in China's west and forced authorities to close shipping locks on the massive Three Gorges Dam, officials said on Tuesday. Picture taken July 19-20, 2010. REUTERS
Rescuers throw rocks to reinforce a dam
Rescuers build levies
The Three Gorges Dam discharges water to control lake levels
Evacuated people sleep in a gym

