Stunning photos of beautiful lakes in all 50 states

Alan Majchrowicz/Getty Images Redfish Lake near Stanley, Idaho, is best known for its impressive sockeye salmon fishing population.

Each state has a lake that is more beautiful than the rest.

Lake George in New York and Lake Tahoe in Nevada are popular destinations for vacationers.

Other lakes, like Redfish Lake in Idaho and Lake Martin in Louisiana, are renowned for their fishing and wildlife populations.

All over the US, people flock to massive lakes to experience the power and beauty of Mother Nature.

Some of the most striking lakes in the country have turned into tourist destinations, boasting water sports, lodges, and beaches. Others are simple bodies of water surrounded by breathtaking landscapes.

Keep reading to find out which lake – whether natural or man-made – in your state is among the country’s most beautiful.

Located south of Birmingham, Lay Lake is a stunning 12,000-acre, tree-lined reservoir in Alabama.

bjray1/Getty Images Lay Lake.

The lake is best known for boating and fishing, as the lake is home to abundant supplies of largemouth bass and spotted bass.

Kenai Lake in Alaska was formed from glacial water and features stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

Rachael Sadley/EyeEm/Getty Images Kenai Lake in Alaska.

The lake is a popular fishing destination and is home to multiple varieties including sockeye, king, and silver salmon, as well as lake trout, whitefish, rainbow trout, and Dolly Varden.

Watson Lake in Prescott, Arizona, is a popular destination.

Cavan Images/Getty Images Watson Lake in Prescott, Arizona.

The lake and surrounding park is well known in Arizona for its fishing, boating, kayaking, canoeing, hiking, rock climbing, camping, and picnicking.

Lake Hamilton in Garland County, Arkansas, is a 7,200-acre reservoir located near Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Kathy Byrd/Getty Images Lake Hamilton in Garland County, Arkansas.

The lake was created in 1932 and has a sister lake nearby, Lake Catherine.

Manzanita Lake is a popular fishing and family destination in Lassen Volcanic National Park, California.

heyengel/Getty Images Manzanita Lake in Lassen Volcanic National Park, California.

The stunning lake offers scenic views of Lassen Peak, the largest volcano in the park at 10,457 feet tall.

Bear Lake is a scenic lake located in Rocky Mountains National Park, Colorado.

kahj19/Getty Images Bear Lake in Rocky Mountains National Park, Colorado.

The lake is a launch point for many different hiking trails, as well as a popular spot for fishing. However, canoeing and boating are not permitted on Bear Lake.

The lake formed by the Saville dam in Barkhamsted, Connecticut, is very picturesque.

Michael Orso/Getty Images Saville dam in Barkhamsted, Connecticut.

The dam is located on the eastern branch of the Farmington River.

Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is a picturesque lake spanning approximately 40 acres.

Jon Lovette/Getty Images Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The lake is largely residential and is one of the closest lakes to the Atlantic Ocean on the East Coast.

Lake Eola in Orlando, Florida, is a popular urban lake known for its swan-shaped paddle boats and wildlife.

Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson/Getty Images Lake Eola in Orlando, Florida.

Visitors to Lake Eola can grab a bite at one of the restaurants surrounding the lake, or take in a show at the nearby Walt Disney Amphitheater, while views from the lake offer a skyline view of Orlando.

Lake Allatoona in Georgia spans more than 12,000 acres and offers 270 miles of shoreline.

RobHainer/Getty Images Lake Allatoona, Georgia.

The lake, which was officially impounded in 1950, is home to camping, fishing, and other recreational activities.

Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden in Kaneohe, Oahu, Hawaii, surrounds a 32-acre lake.

Dmitrii Sakharov/Getty Images Hoomaluhia botanical garden.

The surrounding gardens offer stunning, peaceful views while the lake is a popular fishing spot.

Redfish Lake near Stanley, Idaho, is located at the headwaters of the Salmon River and is best known for its sockeye salmon population.

Alan Majchrowicz/Getty Images Redfish Lake in Sawtooth Mountains, Idaho.

The lake also offers stunning views of the surrounding Sawtooth Mountains.

Graceland Cemetery in Chicago, Illinois, is described as “an oasis of art, architecture, and landscape design since 1860.”

ShutterRunner.com/Matty Wolin/Getty Images Lake at Graceland Cemetery in Chicago, Illinois.

Today, the cemetery’s lake, Lake Willowmere, sits against a backdrop of historic buildings and trees.

Strahl Lake in Indiana’s Brown County State Park is home to hiking and walking trails as well as bird-watching.

Kenneth_Keifer/Getty Images Strahl Lake in Indiana’s Brown County State Park.

Boats are not allowed on Strahl Lake, but fishing with a state fishing licence is permitted.

Lake MacBride in Solon, Iowa, features this beautiful waterfall.

AriasPhotos/Getty Images Lake MacBride waterfall in Solon, Iowa.

Lake MacBride State Park also offers swimming, boating, campgrounds, and more.

Lake Lenexa in Lenexa, Kansas, is located in Black Hoof Park.

Dale Berr/500px/Getty Images Lake Lenexa in Lenexa, Kansas.

The 35-acre, deep-water lake offers boating and channel catfish, black crappie, bluegill, sunfish, and largemouth bass fishing with a state fishing licence.

Cave Run Lake, which is south of Morehead, Kentucky, features stunning mountain views.

volgariver/Getty Images Cave Run Lake, Kentucky.

Located in the northernmost portion of the Daniel Boone National Forest, the lake spans a whopping 8,270 acres.

Lake Martin outside Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, is one of the state’s best sites for bird-watching.

Patrick Donovan/Getty Images A great blue heron at the Cypress Island Nature Preserves at Lake Martin, outside Breaux Bridge, Louisiana.

The lake is home to a number of different waterbird species, including the anhinga, great blue heron, great egret, snowy egret, tri-coloured heron, and the roseate spoonbill.

Echo Lake in Acadia National Park is one of the most popular spots for freshwater swimming on Maine’s Mount Desert Island.

Eifel Kreutz/Getty Images Echo Lake in Acadia National Park in Maine.

The lake also offers fishing and boating to visitors, as well as beautiful hiking views.

Patterson Park Boat Lake in Baltimore, Maryland, dates back to the Civil War.

AppalachianViews/Getty Images Patterson Park Boat Lake in Baltimore, Maryland.

The lake has a large population of largemouth bass and bluegill. However, don’t expect to go home with your catch of the day – the lake operates on a catch-and-release basis for fishing.

Lake Mattawa in Orange, Massachusetts, is home to year-round trout fishing as well as stunning New England fall foliage.

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images Lake Mattawa in Orange, Massachusetts.

Largely surrounded by year-round homes and summer cottages, the lake offers swimming as well as a launch for boats.

Lake Superior, located above Michigan’s upper peninsula, is the largest freshwater lake in the world.

Shutterstock Lake Superior in Michigan.

Also the largest of the “Great Lakes,” Lake Superior covers 31,700 square miles and its waters reach a depth of 1,332 feet. Visitors can lay out on the lake’s stunning beaches, or venture onto one of the surrounding hiking trails.

Lake Itasca is located in Itasca State Park, Minnesota’s oldest state park.

skhoward/Getty Images Lake Itasca at Itasca State Park, Minnesota.

The entire park totals more than 32,000 acres and has more than 100 lakes, although Lake Itasca holds the title of the largest as the headwaters of the Mississippi River.

Mayes Lake at LeFleur’s Bluff in Mississippi is home to camping, fishing, and a nine-hole golf course.

John J. Miller Photography/Getty Images Mayes Lake at LeFleur’s Bluff in Jackson, Mississippi.

LeFleur’s Bluff State Park is located within the city limits of Jackson, making the lake a veritable urban oasis.

Table Rock Lake in Stone County, Missouri, offers more than 800 miles of shoreline and spans over 43,000 acres of surface area.

Jerry Dean/Getty Images Fireworks on Table Rock Lake in Missouri.

Offering everything from swimming to boating and water skiing, the lake is also a great vacation spot with lakefront cabins, resorts, and campgrounds located on its shores.

Lake McDonald in Flathead County, Montana, is surrounded by Glacier National Park.

George Rose / Getty Lake McDonald in Flathead County, Montana.

Lake McDonald is the largest lake in Glacier National Park, measuring 500 feet deep and 10 miles long. There’s also a historic hotel that sits on the lake called Lake McDonald Lodge, which was built in 1914.

Lake McConaughy in Keith County, Nebraska, is nicknamed Big Mac because of its immense size.

Steve Nehf / Getty Lake McConaughy in Keith County, Nebraska.

Lake McConaughy is the largest lake in the state of Nebraska. Its surface area is 30,000 square acres, and its dam is considered one of the largest in the world. Fisherman love to come to this lake because the fish are so big that they win awards.

Nevada’s Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada Mountains is one of the most famous and beautiful lakes in the world.

Purplexsu / Shutterstock Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for vacationers who want to experience the blue waters and the lake’s long list of activities, which include water sports, casinos, and rafting.

Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire is the largest and the most beautiful lake in the state.

Boston Globe / Getty Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.

Located in the foothills of the White Mountains, Lake Winnipesaukee offers an unforgettable landscape. The 72-square-mile lake is known for its wooded shoreline and blue waters.

Lake Hopatcong in the Jefferson Township of New Jersey is the state’s largest freshwater lake.

The Washington Post / Getty Lake Hopatcong in the Jefferson Township of New Jersey.

Lake Hopatcong has 45 miles of shorelines that provide a wide array of activities, including kayaking, sailing, and fishing.

Heron Lake in northern New Mexico offers great views of the Brazos Cliffs.

Visit New Mexico/ YouTube Heron Lake in northern New Mexico.

Heron Lake is especially beautiful because it’s called a “quiet lake.” This means boats can only operate at no-wake speeds, enforcing the lake’s tranquil atmosphere.

Lake George in northern New York is known as the “Queen of American Lakes.”

Colin D. Young/Shutterstock Lake George in northern New York.

In 1791, Thomas Jefferson described the 32-mile-long Lake George as “the most beautiful water I ever saw.” Like Lake Tahoe, this lake is a popular travel destination, offering tourists water activities and sweeping views of the Adirondack Mountains.

Located just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, Lake Norman is the largest manmade lake in the state.

Visit Lake Norman/ YouTube Lake Norman in North Carolina.

Lake Norman has 520 miles of shoreline, and its surface measures 32,475 acres. The massive lake is known as a popular destination, offering water sports, regattas, and cruises.

Lake Sakakawea in North Dakota is surrounded by nature and wildlife.

Travel North Dakota/ YouTube Lake Sakakawea in North Dakota.

Lake Sakakawea is 368,000 acres and is surrounded by a sweeping state park. Visitors can swim at the beach, experience wildlife, sleep under the trees, and take a long hike around the lake.

Salt Fork Lake in southeastern Ohio is one of the most beautiful recreational lakes in the state.

Following the Fitchs/ YouTube Salt Fork Lake in Ohio.

When Salt Fork Lake was built in 1956, it was meant to become a reservoir that provided drinking water to a nearby city. But locals demanded a recreational lake, and in the ’60s, Salt Fork Lake became a state park that now welcomes nature lovers.

Broken Bow Lake in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, is completely surrounded by lush forests.

Texas Aerial Dreaming/ YouTube Broken Bow Lake in McCurtain County, Oklahoma.

Broken Bow Lake measures 14,000 acres and has 180 miles of shorelines. It’s known for its crystal clear water because its bottom is covered in rocks instead of mud. Meanwhile, the forests that surround the lake are great for hikers and explorers.

Crater Lake in Klamath County, Oregon, is known for being the deepest lake in the country.

Paul Harris / Getty Crater Lake in Klamath County, Oregon.

Crater Lake is 1,943 feet deep and was formed by a volcano. The surrounding landscape of the lake is nothing short of amazing, offering views of snowcapped mountains and majestic trees.

Pennsylvania’s Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos is perfect for nature lovers.

Jumping Rocks / Getty Lake Wallenpaupack in Poconos, Pennsylvania.

Located in northwestern Pennsylvania, Lake Wallenpaupack was built in 1926 and has 52 miles of shoreline. The 5,700-acre lake is also surrounded by forest, hiking trails, and wildlife.

Bowdish Reservoir in Rhode Island has picturesque campgrounds.

Jim Wojdylak/ YouTube Bowdish Reservoir in Rhode Island.

Bowdish Reservoir is 226 acres and is surrounded by 200 acres of forests. Visitors can stay at the Bowdish Lake Campground to experience the activities and hiking trails.

Lake Marion in South Carolina is so big that it spans five counties.

The State / Getty Lake Marion in South Carolina.

Lake Marion is 110,000 acres and reaches Berkeley County, Calhoun County, Clarendon County, Orangeburg County, and Sumter County. The man-made lake is known for its fish and other wildlife.

Lake Oahe in South Dakota stretches for a whopping 231 miles across the state.

Education Images / Getty Lake Oahe in South Dakota.

Lake Oahe starts at the Oahe Dam, which is near Pierre, South Dakota, and ends near Bismark, North Dakota. The lake that snakes through both Dakotas is perfect for fishing and hunting.

Norris Lake in Tennessee is known as a fisherman’s paradise.

Rick Hoch/ YouTube Norris Lake in Tennessee.

Norris Lake stretches 34,000 acres and has 22 marinas with resorts. The lake also flows past three state parks, but the real draw is the fish population. There are 14 different kinds of fish that call Norris Lake home.

Lake Texoma is north of Dallas, Texas, and has some of the best natural views in the state.

Donna Beeler/Shutterstock Lake Texoma near Dallas, Texas.

Lake Texoma stretches 90,000 acres across the Texas and Oklahoma border. The lake has islands, marinas, and wildlife. The lake is also known for its sea bass population.

The Great Salt Lake in Utah is the largest saltwater lake in the western hemisphere.

Johnny Adolphson/Shutterstock The Great Salt Lake in Utah.

The Great Salt Lake’s surface area measures 1,700 square miles and stretches 75 miles. It’s sometimes called America’s Dead Sea, but you can find islands, state parks, and large bird populations at the lake.

The beautiful waters of Lake Champlain in Vermont actually provides drinking water for about 200,000 people.

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images Lake Champlain in Vermont.

Lake Champlain is 435 square miles, and its deepest point reaches 400 feet. There are 587 miles of shoreline to enjoy the beautiful water and views of the lake.

Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia has a mountainous landscape.

2265524729/Shutterstock Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia.

Smith Mountain Lake has been called the “Jewel of the Blue Ridge Mountains” because it is surrounded by the breathtaking mountain range. It stretches for 40 miles and offers visitors 500 miles of shoreline to explore.

Although Lake Chelan in Washington is narrow, it’s the largest natural lake in the state.

SoisudaS/Shutterstock Lake Chelan in Washington.

Lake Chelan is considered the gateway to the North Cascades National Park, offering visitors sweeping views of the mountainous Cascades. The lake is also surrounded by vineyards and small towns.

Summersville Lake in Nicholas County, West Virginia, is surrounded by rolling green hills.

JohnLarinda Yelcich/ YouTube Summersville Lake in Nicholas County, West Virginia.

Summersville Lake is the largest lake in the state, measuring 2,700 acres and providing 60 miles of shoreline.

Wisconsin’s Lake Winnebago is known for its fishing.

Miles Paddled/ YouTube Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin.

Lake Winnebago is very shallow, measuring just 15 feet deep on average, but the lake is more famous for its fishing. Fishermen from all over the world come to the lake to catch bass and walleye.

Jackson Lake in Teton County, Wyoming, is in the Grand Teton National Park.

George Frey / Getty Jackson Lake in Teton County, Wyoming.

Visitors to Jackson Lake enjoy water sports and recreational activities all while staring at the beautiful white Tetons in the background.

