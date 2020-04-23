Alexa Hudson/@thehitchedhiker Barns are one of the most popular and beautiful wedding venues.

There’s nothing more heartwarming than a gorgeous historic barn decorated for a wedding.

Stunning photos of barn wedding venues show that this choice of location is extremely versatile, from holding rustic affairs to elegant black-tie events.

Insider also spoke to wedding planners Leora Soleymani and Stefanie Cove to get their tips on how to plan the perfect barn wedding.

Insider spoke to wedding planners Leora Soleymani, owner of Best Bride, and Stefanie Cove, owner of Stefanie Cove and Co, to get their tips for planning a beautiful barn wedding that couples and their guests will remember forever.

Here are 16 stunning photos of barn weddings that will make you swoon.

Barns were the second most popular venue choice for couples last year.

caption A couple on their wedding day inside a barn.

According to The Knot’s 2019 Real Weddings Study, farms and barns were the second most popular venue for couples to tie the knot in, with 18% of couples choosing either option as their venue. This percentage was up 3% from 2017.

In 2009, just 2% of couples chose a farm or barn as their wedding venue.

Barns can range from large, historic venues to sentimental barns in couples’ own backyards.

caption Hales Hall in Norfolk, United Kingdom. source Hales Hall/@taylorandporter

Whether it’s a red New England-style colonial barn or a more modern, industrial-looking barn on a Texas ranch, there’s a venue to fit every couple’s tastes.

They provide a simple, charming backdrop for any wedding day wish.

caption The Barn at Timber Creek in Farmville, Virginia.

Insider spoke to Stefanie Cove, a Los Angeles-based wedding planner with over 15 years of experience and a number of celebrity nuptials under her belt.

“I think barns are a popular choice because they already have an infrastructure. You can create a beautiful event without having to build a tent or a kitchen, or bring the structure in as well as every other rental item,” Cove told Insider.

Many couples having barn weddings choose to embrace the rustic charm of their venue …

caption The Barn at Kennedy Farm in Lizton, Indiana. source Abby Elaine Photography/The Barn at Kennedy Farm

“A barn wedding venue can definitely be expanded in different directions, but if someone wants a really glamorous event, it might not be the place for it unless you totally transform it,” Leora Soleymani, founder and owner of Best Bride, a wedding-planning company based in Los Angeles, California, told Insider.

“If someone wants the glitz and glam of chandeliers and other more opulent details, it’s good to go with a venue that already has that.”

Many barns lend themselves to adding things like chandeliers and other fancier details – just be sure to ask the venue before you set your heart on it.

… but couples shouldn’t feel limited when it comes to the theme and mood of their big day.

caption Locke Falls Farm in Wonalancet, New Hampshire.

Choosing to have your wedding in a barn doesn’t mean you have to be limited to a rustic or country-themed wedding.

“A lot of barns have that airy, clean, and calming feel to them,” Soleymani told Insider. “In many ways, they’re a blank slate. Whether they’re more rustic or clean, barns are a great option for couples.”

Couples don’t have to embrace the rustic theme — they can go for understated elegance instead.

caption A table set for a barn wedding. source Stefanie Cove

As an event planner who specialises in events with a more refined feel, Cove says that one of her tips for creating a memorable barn wedding is embracing fresh new details that haven’t been overdone by other weddings.

“A lot of our clients are looking for understated elegance, not ‘rustic’ elegance,” Cove said. “We work with things like modern lighting fixtures, and steer away from things like mason jars or the typical stringer lights. That way, it isn’t your typical rustic barn wedding.”

Cove also loves to incorporate other unexpected elements into her barn weddings.

“Even when it comes to things like the meal, you don’t have to go with the typical family-style option you often see at barn weddings,” Cove said. “Do some kind of juxtaposition with the music – you don’t have to have a bluegrass quartet that you and your guests might expect given the venue.”

A barn wedding venue shouldn’t dictate the dress code — black tie is definitely still an option.

caption A wedding dress displayed inside a barn set up for a wedding.

“I’m not big on rules, and I love the idea of wearing black-tie in a barn, and that barn being a little more elegant, dressed up, and modern than you would expect,” Stefanie Cove told Insider.

However, Cove suggests that couples should let their guests know what the surface of the wedding venue is – whether that be grass, cobblestones, or a wooden floor.

“That way they can prepare accordingly,” she said.

Barns are perfect for weddings year-round, from winter to spring, summer, and fall.

caption The Barn at Timber Creek in Farmville, Virginia.

However, before booking their barn venue for the middle of summer, couples might want to double-check that the venue has access to air-conditioning, or at the very least electricity for fans.

Having a winter wedding inside a barn might require some additional research, too.

“If you’re planning a barn wedding on the East Coast, is the barn heated? If your wedding goes late into the evening, not having heat can be an issue,” Stefanie Cove told Insider.

Ranches can also make for gorgeous wedding venues, and often have a barn or ranch house on-site.

caption A wedding at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.

This stunning wedding, planned by Leora Soleymani at Calamigos Ranch, in Malibu, California, allowed guests to take in the gorgeous floral-covered ceremony space before heading up to the ranch house for the reception.

This English barn is decorated in classic greenery, emphasising the natural, simple beauty of the space.

caption Winters Barns in Canterbury, United Kingdom. source Peter Reynolds/Winters Farms

When it comes to decorating for a barn wedding, many couples choose to rely on the natural beauty of the event space.

Many venues that have barns on-site also offer outdoor or alternative ceremony or reception spaces, like beautiful farmlands or gardens.

caption Fearrington Village in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

This historic barn was built in 1927 but features many of the modern wedding-day essentials couples ask for.

The Fearrington Barn, located in Fearrington Village near Chapel Hill, North Carolina, offers chandeliers, a patio for cocktails, a full-service bar, and dedicated restrooms.

Cloth draping can be added to the ceilings of some barn wedding venues to give a more elegant, ethereal look.

caption The Fearrington Barn at Fearrington Village in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

“A lot of the events that take place in barns tend to lean more towards that ‘traditional’ look when it comes to decorating,” Soleymani said. “Green and white flowers, a lot of greenery, rustic, vintage, or even clean-looking furniture are all really popular. You don’t see as much gold or silver accents – it’s a lot more white, black, or cream.”

This barn features romantic bistro lights, wooden beams, and gorgeous natural lighting.

caption Shadow Creek Weddings & Events in Purcellville, Virginia.

“Bistro lights and chandeliers that go with the space or are more industrial-looking can add a lot,” Soleymani told Insider.

Large barns can often accommodate more guests than some banquet halls — and have much more charm.

caption The Gallagher in Medina, New York.

“A lot of the time, the flooring also makes for a great dance floor,” Soleymani said. “Plus, a lot of barn venues include furniture because they know what looks good with their space.”

While many couples choose to hold their receptions and dinners inside barn venues, they can also make romantic ceremony spaces.

caption The interior of a rustic barn decorated for a wedding.

“On the East Coast, having the option to have your ceremony in the barn can be a great weather back-up,” Cove told Insider. “It can also be really beautiful and romantic with candles.

“On the West Coast, we see a lot more ceremonies outside with the receptions inside the barn.”

When it comes to planning a barn wedding, there are a few things couples need to keep in mind.

caption A couple on their wedding day inside a barn.

Soleymani recommends that couples choosing a barn wedding venue consider the location first and foremost.

“If a couple wants to get married in a hotel, there are hotels everywhere, which allows for a little more flexibility,” she said. “If you want to get married in a specific church or a certain town, you’re going to be more limited.”

Soleymani also recommends ensuring that the venue can truly accommodate what couples are going for on their big day. Everything from natural lighting to sound, location, and space can make or break a barn wedding.

According to Stefanie Cove, it all comes down to asking the right questions.

“Ask about the flooring, make sure you know what the heating and air conditioning situation is, make sure you know you’ll have enough power or if you’ll need to bring more to the venue,” Cove said. “Ask about valet or what the walk is like from people’s cars to the venue – is there lighting? Is it safe? Prepare your guests as much as you can.”

