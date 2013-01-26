Stunning Photos Of Apple's New Japanese Headquarters

Photo: Flickr/kevin dooley

Apple is getting ready to move into its new headquarters at the stunning 54-story Roppongi Hills complex in central Tokyo, Bloomberg reports.It plans to occupy one or two floors in the office tower as soon as April. The complex itself is pretty massive. It’s home to several businesses, a hotel, a movie theatre, apartments, and more.



