Stunning Pictures From North Korea's Mass Games

Photo: Sam Gellman

North Korea held its elaborate Mass Games this fall — a two-month series of performances, four times per week, where thousands of performers display feats of dance and gymnastics in unison. They are stunning displays of human coordination and team work.Sam Gellman, an American living in Hong Kong, has developed a hobby for weekend travel and taking pictures while on the road. One of his more interesting trips was to North Korea during this past September.



As he explains it, “It was an interesting four days though and a unique opportunity to see some sides of how a country separated from the rest of the world functions. While the propaganda was more than I expected, there were some moments, like bumper cars at a theme park with soldiers and their kids, that were good reminders that people are people are people, whether in North Korea, the US, Hong Kong or anywhere.”

