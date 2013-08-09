This Photo Of The End Of Ramadan In Iraq Is Simply Stunning

Eid celebration in the Muslim world is a huge deal. “Eid” is the official end of Islam’s Ramadan.

This picture is even more amazing because it’s Fallujah, the “city of mosques,” in Iraq. This picture is amazing for two reasons: the sheer number of celebrating Muslims lines up on the highway, and the fact that Fallujah was utterly destroyed during a massive clash between U.S. Marines and hardened Sunni insurgents about 9 years ago.

All considered, this is amazing.

Check it out:

حشود كبيرة في صلاة العيد في فلوجة الجهاد و العزة #الربيع_العراقي pic.twitter.com/jWGavWhGiH

— منبر سنة العراق (@Minbar_s) August 8, 2013

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.