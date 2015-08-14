The most stunning images of the Perseid meteor shower from around the world

The Perseid meteor shower is putting on an incredible celestial show this week as tons of meteors crash into Earth’s atmosphere and light up the night sky.

The meteor shower happens every year starting in late July and lasting through most of August, but there is always a peak viewing time where stargazers can spot about 100 meteors an hour, and sometimes even “moon flashes” that happen when meteors crash into the moon.

This year the Perseid meteor shower peaked early in the morning on Thursday, Aug. 13, and it coincided with a new moon. With no moonlight to compete with, the meteor shower was even more brilliant than usual this year. So brilliant, in fact, that you could even spot a few meteors in New York City.

Still, a meteor shower looks more impressive far away from city lights. We’ve rounded up some of the best images of the Perseid meteor shower peak from around the world.

