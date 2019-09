Trading has stopped on the Nasdaq.

According to CNBC, we haven’t seen a quote since 12:20 p.m. ET.

The NASDAQ Composite has been frozen at 3,631.17, up 31.38.

Here’s a chart of the composite via NASDAQ.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.