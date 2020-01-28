A stunning mural of Kobe and Gianna Bryant has appeared on a wall in Los Angeles

Barnaby Lane
Getty/Apu GomesThe mural appeared in L.A less than 24 hours after the fatal crash.
Getty/Apu Gomes
Getty/Apu Gomes
Getty/Apu Gomes
Getty/David McNew

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.