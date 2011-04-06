The 13 Coolest Magazine Covers This Month

Print may be dead, or at least on its death bed, but that doesn’t mean that magazine covers have stopped being awesome, or that walking into a NYC magazine store still isn’t the best way to kill an extra 30 minutes.



To that end, we have curated some of the most stunning magazine covers that are out right now.

These covers will make your brains whir, your jaws drop, your mouths water, and your hearts melt. They feature Hollywood sweethearts — be they male, female, or she-male, alive or dead. They play up caricatures fattened with symbolism, graphic messages of revolution, and of course big dogs with atomic attitudes.

So go ahead and judge these magazines by their covers.

Read about our conversation with the artist behind the heartbreaking March 28 New Yorker cover here.

