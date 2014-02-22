Otherworldly Pictures Of Northern Iceland

Last July, travel photographerJesper Anhedespent a week shooting photos in Northern Ireland, one of 10 international trips he made from his home in Hjo, Sweden in 2013.
“Summertime in Iceland has really nice light and very long days,” Anhede wrote in an email to Business Insider. “Near the equator, the sunrise and sunset is over in a few minutes, but here you had several hours of golden light which is perfect for a photographer.”
While there, Anhede photographed wild Icelandic horses, a dormant volcano with a bright green pool at its base, and the Waterfall of the Gods. He rode an Icelandic horse during some of the shoot to move faster and not frighten the animals.
“Riding while holding a camera or even two cameras sometimes can be hard,” Anhede wrote. “But since the Icelandic horses, unlike other horses, can run in a very smooth gait called tölt, that was no problem. Last year I did a photo job for a cowboy ranch in Montana, that also gave me some experience in being able to always stay in the saddle without using my hands.”
He said he’s eager to return to Iceland to see its other dramatic seasons.
Icelandic horses are almost pony-sized, but they live long and hardy lives and contract few diseases.
In the year 999 or 1000 the Lawspeaker Þorgeir Ljósvetningagoði made Christianity the official religion of Iceland.
According to legend, after the Lawspeaker's conversion, he threw the idols of his Norse gods into Goðafoss.
While driving across the country from south to north, Anhede stopped the car to get this one mesmerizing shot. 'The light and the landscape put on such a great show,' he wrote. 'This is the only photo I took from this place because I stopped in the middle of the road and I did not want to hold up the other cars.'
Anhede said Iceland can sometimes look like another planet. 'With sun and rain going in and out all the time, the sky is dramatic,' he wrote. The rocks seen here have yellow moss growing over them.
In addition to the nature shots, Anhede also photographed a destination wedding in northern Iceland between an Icelandic bride and a Swedish groom.
