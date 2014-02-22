Otherworldly Pictures Of Northern Iceland

Last July, travel photographerJesper Anhedespent a week shooting photos in Northern Ireland, one of 10 international trips he made from his home in Hjo, Sweden in 2013.

“Summertime in Iceland has really nice light and very long days,” Anhede wrote in an email to Business Insider. “Near the equator, the sunrise and sunset is over in a few minutes, but here you had several hours of golden light which is perfect for a photographer.”

While there, Anhede photographed wild Icelandic horses, a dormant volcano with a bright green pool at its base, and the Waterfall of the Gods. He rode an Icelandic horse during some of the shoot to move faster and not frighten the animals.

“Riding while holding a camera or even two cameras sometimes can be hard,” Anhede wrote. “But since the Icelandic horses, unlike other horses, can run in a very smooth gait called tölt, that was no problem. Last year I did a photo job for a cowboy ranch in Montana, that also gave me some experience in being able to always stay in the saddle without using my hands.”

He said he’s eager to return to Iceland to see its other dramatic seasons.

