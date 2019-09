The Massachusetts State Police (via its Twitter) has just published some stunning photos of the boat where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was found hiding after a massive manhunt.



The most incredible ones are the infrared ones, which show the body of Tsarnaev emitting heat underneat the canopy.

Mass State Police

(Via @zerohedge)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.