33 stunning images shortlisted for the Sony World Photography Awards 2017

Sony World Photography Awards ‘Lonely Tree’ by Tom Jacobi is shortlisted in the Professional Landscape category.

The Sony World Photography Awards is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, more than 277,000 photographs have been submitted from 183 countries around the world.

Suffice to say, those that have made Sony’s coveted shortlist are breathtaking and thought-provoking.

Overall winners will be revealed April 20 whereafter they will be exhibited with shortlisted and commended entries at Somerset House in London.

The following shortlisted entries are taken from the Professional and Open competitions — both of which entail 10 categories.

'Silent Kingdom' -- Christian Vizl (Mexico), Professional, Natural World Sony World Photography Awards 'Moody' -- Ann Ric (Malaysia), Open, Nature Sony World Photography Awards 'Urban Symmetry' -- Zsolt Hlinka (Hungary), Professional, Architecture Sony World Photography Awards 'Mourning Ceremony' -- Emrah Karako (Turkey), Open, Culture Sony World Photography Awards 'Diamond-Dust' -- Masayasu Sakuma (Japan), Open, Nature Sony World Photography Awards 'Far From Gravity' -- Alex Andriesi (Romania), Open, Enhanced Sony World Photography Awards 'The Human Comedy' -- Vito Leone (Italy), Open, Culture Sony World Photography Awards 'Inhabitants of the Empty' -- Yulia Grigoryants (Armenia), Professional, Daily Life Sony World Photography Awards 'China West' -- Julien Chatelin (France), Professional, Architecture Sony World Photography Awards 'Lonely Tree' -- Tom Jacobi (Germany), Professional, Landscape Sony World Photography Awards 'The Cub' -- Tim Topple (United Kingdom), Open, Portraits Sony World Photography Awards 'Buffaloes and Stars' -- Andreas Hemb (Sweden), Open, Wildlife Sony World Photography Awards 'Metropolis' -- Tavepong Pratoomwong (Thailand), Open, Street Sony World Photography Awards 'Lady in Red' -- Placido Faranda (Italy), Open, Travel Sony World Photography Awards 'I Know What Beauty Looks Like' -- Romina Ressia (Argentina), Professional, Portraiture Sony World Photography Awards 'Live Chat Studio Industry' -- Lorenzo Maccotta (Italy), Professional, Contemporary Issues Sony World Photography Awards 'Racism in India: The African Portraits' -- Mahesh Shantaram (India), Professional, Portraiture Sony World Photography Awards 'Food Puns' -- Grant Hegedus (United Kingdom), Professional, Still Life Sony World Photography Awards 'I Want to Have an Ordinary Life' -- Li Song (China), Professional, Contemporary Issues Sony World Photography Awards 'Louisiana Flooding' -- Joe Raedle (United States of America), Professional, Current Affairs Sony World Photography Awards 'Caught in the Crossfire' -- Ivor Prickett (Ireland), Professional, Current Affairs Sony World Photography Awards 'Colour and Vision' -- Felicity McCabe (United Kingdom), Professional, Natural World Sony World Photography Awards 'A Country Doctor and Her Calling' -- Ioana Moldovan (Romania), Professional, Daily Life Sony World Photography Awards 'Los Trumpistas' -- Giulia Piermartiri Edoardo Delille (Italy), Professional, Portraiture Sony World Photography Awards 'The Little Bullfighters of Mexico' -- Christina Simons (Iceland), Professional, Daily Life Sony World Photography Awards 'Palm Trees Routine' -- Andrs Gallardo Albajar (Spain), Open, Still Life Sony World Photography Awards 'Pumping the Iron in Russia' -- Eduard Korniyenko (Russia), Professional, Sport Sony World Photography Awards 'Algo Casual 2' -- Carloman Macidiano Cspedes Riojas (Peru), Open, Portraits Sony World Photography Awards 'We are taking no prisoners' -- Tom Jacobi (Germany), Professional, Landscape Sony World Photography Awards 'Standing Rock' -- Amber Bracken (Canada), Professional, Contemporary Issues Sony World Photography Awards 'Pandas Gone Wild' -- Ami Vitale (United States of America), Professional, Natural World Sony World Photography Awards 'Georgian Baptism' -- Beniamino Pisati (Italy), Open, Culture Sony World Photography Awards 'Present and Past 1' -- Anisleidy Martnez Fonseca (Cuba), Open, Portraits Sony World Photography Awards

