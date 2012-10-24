Photo Contest Winners Capture Impressive Images Of The Smallest Things On Earth

A species of algae near a leaf, image taken by Marek Mis of Marek Mis Photography, from Suwalki, Poland.
Nikon’s Small World winners for 2012 were announced today. The contest focuses on the tiny things on earth, and the best images of those.These images “showcase the delicate balance between outstanding scientific technique and exquisite artistic quality,” they said in a press release.
If you don’t agree with the judges’ choices you can go vote for your favourite at the Nikon Small World contest Facebook page, until November 13. Click through our slideshow to see the judges’ favourites.
Embryo at different stages of the black mastiff bat (Molossus rufus), taken by Dorit Hockman of the University of Cambridge in the UK.
This is the first step in the development of the garlic bulb. The image was taken by Dr. Somayeh Naghiloo of the University of Tabriz in Iran.
Charles Krebs of Charles Krebs Photography in Issaquah, Washington got this image of a stinging nettle on a leaf vein.
This is of a fossilized rock containing Elimia tenera (freshwater snails) and ostracods (seed shrimp), taken by Douglas Moore of the University of Wisconsin in Stevens Point.
This image is of a section of a Coccinella (ladybug) leg, taken by Andrea Genre of the University of Turin, in Italy.
This image is of the pistil (a sex organ) of a flowering plant called Adenium obesum, taken by José R. Almodóvar Rivera of the University of Puerto Rico in Mayaguez.
This image shows a single celled animal that preys upon various algae, diatoms, and cyanobacteria, taken by Dr. Diana Lipscomb of George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
This image shows cells sprouting from a special bead embedded in a gel matrix, taken by Esra Guc Of the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland.
This image is of the tip of the gut of a fruit fly larva showing the developmental signaling pathway activity in green, the cellular skeleton in red, and the cell's 'brain' in blue. It was taken by Jessica Von Stetina, of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
This brittle star was snapped by Dr. Alvaro Migotto of the Centro de Biologia Marinha in São Paulo, Brazil.
Another image of the fruit fly eye organ, this time as a third-instar larvae, taken by Dr. Michael John Bridge of the University of Utah.
This image shows a Cacoxenite mineral deposit from from La Paloma Mine in Spain. It was taken by Honorio Cócera-La Parra of the University of Valencia, in Spain.
This image shows the fruit fly visual system while it is still developing, showing the retina (gold), brain connections (blue), and brain (green). It was taken by Dr. W. Ryan Williamson of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in Ashburn, Virginia.
This image is of a human bone cancer showing the cell's internal structures: structural proteins called actin filaments (purple); the cell's energy plants, the mitochondria (yellow); and it's genetic material, DNA (blue). It was taken by Dr. Dylan Burnette National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.
Second place image is of live newborn lynx spiderlings, and was taken by Walter Piorkowski of South Beloit, Illinois.
The Nikon Small World first place image is of the blood brain barrier in a live zebrafish, taken by Dr. Jennifer L. Peters and Dr. Michael R. Taylor of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memphis, Tennessee USA.
