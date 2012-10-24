Photo Contest Winners Capture Impressive Images Of The Smallest Things On Earth

A species of algae near a leaf, image taken by Marek Mis of Marek Mis Photography, from Suwalki, Poland.

Photo: Marek Mis

Nikon’s Small World winners for 2012 were announced today. The contest focuses on the tiny things on earth, and the best images of those.These images “showcase the delicate balance between outstanding scientific technique and exquisite artistic quality,” they said in a press release.



If you don’t agree with the judges’ choices you can go vote for your favourite at the Nikon Small World contest Facebook page, until November 13. Click through our slideshow to see the judges’ favourites.

