Stunning images of A-10 Warthogs ender the Northern Lights in Estonia

When the US Air Force deployed 12 A-10 Warthogs to Ämari Air Base in Estonia during a stunning atmopsheric phenomenon known as Aurora Borealis, Estonian photographerGen Vagula pounced on the opportunity to take these gorgeous pictures.

“I got so many letters from US Air Force personnel’s family members and from veterans, thanking me for bringing these pictures to their newsfeeds,” said Vagula in a Medium post.

The A-10 is currently a hot topic within military circles, with infantrymen depending on it, airmen swearing by it, and the Pentagon planning to take it out of rotation in favour of the newer, incredibly costly F-35.

Currently, the A-10s are stationed in Estonia as part of a larger NATO effort to deter Russian aggression in Eastern Europe. The fate of the region, as well as the fate of the A-10, are uncertain, but the moment of beauty Vagula captured under the Aurora Borealis will endure.

For more amazing photos of Aurora Borealis, follow Gen Vagula on Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.