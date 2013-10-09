Researchers In The Rainforest Took This Fantastic Image Of A Spider Eating A Frog

This image of a spider eating a frog was caught during a survey of the South American rainforest called the Rapid Assessment Program, led by Conservation International.

The image shows a wolf spider — a large spider with excellent eyesight — devouring a poison dart frog.

They capture prey by popping out of their underground burrows and grabbing it as it walk by.

The spider injects the frog with venom that liquefies its internal organs, which it then sucks out.

They found about 60 new species and saw tons of other species they had seen before, but were able to photograph.

