47 stunning pools with incredible views to dive into

Zemi Beach Anguilla’s Zemi Beach House sits right on Shoal Bay East, one of the world’s best.

Beaches are one thing, but the blissful serenity of a perfect pool is quite another.

Surrounded by mountains, oceans, deserts, and lakes, here are 44 pools worth diving into — and gazing out from.

Between an underground grotto in Italy, a three-tiered pool off the white sands of the British Virgin Islands, and an ocean-water pool carved from lava rock in Hawaii, you’ll find somewhere aquatic to spark your fancy. Taking a dip never looked so good.

Earlier versions of this post were written by Talia Avakian and Sara Bower.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.