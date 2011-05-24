The Best Hotel Gyms In America

Photo: oyster.com
Just because you’re travelling doesn’t mean you have to skip your regular workout routine.Our friends at Oyster compiled this list of the most gorgeous hotel gyms in the US.
The Canyon Ranch Hotel & Spa in Miami offers ocean views from dozens of cardio machines and a rock-climbing wall. Every day, some 40 free fitness classes are offered throughout the property, from Sunrise Yoga to Beach Conditioning.
The gym at the Campton Place Taj Mahal in San Francisco earns a spot in this slideshow as much for its setting -- on the 9th floor terrace, beneath a translucent circus-tent top that lets in a ton of light -- as for its workout equipment. The room includes a partial view of nearby Union Square.
The Four Seasons in D.C. has a tri-level fitness centre: One floor is devoted to cardio, a second to strength-training equipment and a third to a two-lane saltwater lap pool and Jacuzzi. There's also a tranquil room set aside for yoga and aerobics.
Although the 1,148-room Marriott Copley Place in Boston, which is connected to the Hynes Convention centre, can feel a bit impersonal, its fitness centre is excellent: It underwent a $1 million renovation in 2009, giving it new machines and large windows.
The Palazzo Resort Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas shares a fitness centre and the Canyon Ranch Spa with its sister hotel, The Venetian. The fitness centre has a huge range of cardio and strength equipment (all with video monitors) and a rock climbing wall.
The St. Giles in New York bests its sister, The Court, with its quieter location and excellent 24-hour fitness centre. The gym features clean, modern machines with personal TV screens, a selection of free weights, and plenty of towels.
Although the West Hollywood London's indoor gym is a bit small and cramped, its outdoor rooftop fitness area--which has a treadmill, a recumbent bike, and two yoga mats--offers superb city views for exercisers.
Among the Los Angeles Sofitel's top features is its 5,000-square-foot spa and fitness centre--so well equipped that locals can buy memberships to use the facilities. The SoFit fitness centre is just a few years old and has dozens of Life Fitness cardio and weight machines.
Packed with brand-new TechnoGym cardio and strength-training equipment, the fitness centre at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas boasts refrigerated bottled water and lofty floor-to-ceiling windows looking out on the pool. Of course, you can also splurge on a personal training session with Jeff Monroe. The daily $15 resort fee covers gym entrance.
The 35th-floor fitness centre at Manhattan's Marriott East Side features Star-Trac cardio machines (six treadmills, four elliptical machines and several bikes), each has its own individual TV monitor, iPod dock, and USB port. Headphones are available to borrow at no extra charge.
The gym at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Miami, located above the spa, is packed with mint-condition weight-training and cardio machines overlooking the ocean.
The gym at the Le Meridien in San Francisco has a unique layout: The cardio and strength-training machines encircle the 'TV tower' in the middle.
