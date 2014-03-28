This $US20 Million Silicon Valley Mansion Is Perfect For A Young Tech Tycoon

Another insanely expensive home has hit the Silicon Valley real estate market, according to Curbed.

This beautiful six-bedroom house is located in ritzy Woodside, Calif., where Larry Ellison’s Japanese estate and Steve Jobs’ historic mansion can also be found.

The house, which currently belongs to mutual funder Harry Hagey, was designed in the 1980s-era California contemporary style by noted San Francisco architect Sandy Walker. There’s a huge pool, tennis courts, and a separate greenhouse.

The house has some amazing features, but be forewarned: It’s listed for a cool $US19.95 million.

