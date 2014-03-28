This $US20 Million Silicon Valley Mansion Is Perfect For A Young Tech Tycoon

Madeline Stone
Woodside houseColdwell Banker

Another insanely expensive home has hit the Silicon Valley real estate market, according to Curbed.

This beautiful six-bedroom house is located in ritzy Woodside, Calif., where Larry Ellison’s Japanese estate and Steve Jobs’ historic mansion can also be found.

The house, which currently belongs to mutual funder Harry Hagey, was designed in the 1980s-era California contemporary style by noted San Francisco architect Sandy Walker. There’s a huge pool, tennis courts, and a separate greenhouse.

The house has some amazing features, but be forewarned: It’s listed for a cool $US19.95 million.

The home sits on 6.05 acres of land in Woodside, Calif.

It's a beautifully contemporary home, with floor-to-ceiling windows that make it seem even more spacious.

Trees surround the property, making for a secluded space that would be perfect for someone trying to escape the public eye.

The pool area is incredibly gorgeous.

And there are lots of spots where you can catch some rays in peace.

Inside, there's more than enough space for entertaining visitors.

The kitchen has not one, but two islands with lots of counter space for busy chefs.

And this dining room is great for dinner parties -- or for displaying your modern art collection.

The office comes with built-in bookcases.

The master bedroom is basic, but it does have extra-high ceilings.

With a master bath as open as this one, you might as well be outside.

This craft room could serve a number of purposes.

You can even grow your own produce in this enclosed vegetable house.

The six-bedroom home can be purchased for just shy of $US20 million.

